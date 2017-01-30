Gas price falls, still much above last year

Did you know the things growing in your backyard could be harmful or even deadly?More >>
Did you know the things growing in your backyard could be harmful or even deadly?More >>
Tift Co. Sheriff Gene Scarbrough has bought 20 new protective vests for his personnel who operate the jail.More >>
Tift Co. Sheriff Gene Scarbrough has bought 20 new protective vests for his personnel who operate the jail.More >>
One Georgia Southwestern State University theatre major is using his talent on and off the stage.More >>
One Georgia Southwestern State University theatre major is using his talent on and off the stage.More >>
A disabled Army veteran from Dawson is heading to a national competition in bocce ball. 56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas is one of 20 disabled vets nationwide that was selected to compete in Chicago this summer.More >>
A disabled Army veteran from Dawson is heading to a national competition in bocce ball. 56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas is one of 20 disabled vets nationwide that was selected to compete in Chicago this summer.More >>
May is mental health awareness month and an southwest Georgia organization is hoping to get the conversation started about mental illnesses.More >>
May is mental health awareness month and an southwest Georgia organization is hoping to get the conversation started about mental illnesses.More >>