Two men arrested after reports of looting in storm damaged areas

Dougherty County police are on high alert after two men were arrested following reports of looting in storm damaged areas on Holly Drive.

Police arrested and charged Jason and David Bolyard with loitering and prowling Saturday night.

Officers said they are patrolling storm-ravaged spots 24/7 to prevent future looting. They warn anyone thinking to target those areas to stay away.

"Do not take anything from anyone's property," said Captain Tom Jackson of Dougherty County Police. "I don't care if it's beside the road or in a ditch. Unless that property owner tells you they no longer want it and you can have it, then we're going stop you. And if you don't have permission, then you can be arrested out here for theft of mislaid property."

Law enforcement encourages anyone to report suspicious people in these areas by calling 911.

