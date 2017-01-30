Funeral services to be held for Dougherty tornado victim

A Dougherty County woman who died from injuries sustained during a January 22nd tornado will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Pat Gohman, 77, was hiding in a bathroom with her husband when a tree struck their home in the Radium Springs community.

Gohman sustained head injuries and died Thursday at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Her death is the fifth storm related in Dougherty County and the 16th region wide.

Gohman leaves behind a husband, 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 A.M. at St. John and St. Mark Episcopal Church in Albany.

