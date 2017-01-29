Storm victims comforted by support on road to recovery

It's been a full week since the fatal tornadoes ripped through south Georgia, now families and communities are bonding together to recover.

Shannon Eulo lives in the area off Hardup Road. She doesn't expect to be back in her own home for a while, but not returning to her home last Saturday night may have saved her life.

Eulo rushed to her sister's house for shelter after hearing the tornado warnings. But when nothing happened, she prepared to return home.

Before she could, the tornado ripped through her southwest Dougherty County neighborhood. Her sister's house held up, but her mobile home was smothered by surrounding trees.

"The pine trees on top of the whole backside of my house to the end of it, and then the oak tree," remembered Eulo. "So it covered about from three fourths back."

"Some here, there. And in the back we had a big hole that's why we have the blue tarp on it," said her grandson Ryan Eulo.

Shannon said she's thankful she and her grandson are alive, and is pleased with the immediate response from the community.

"It was devastation everywhere. Come out here Monday and Tuesday there was a whole bunch of people, all my neighbors plus people from Lee County and Moultrie at my house when I woke up and came over here."

Only a week removed from the second round of storms, her yard is clear of the many trees it was once riddled with.

Though there's much more work to be done, she counts that as a blessing.

Problems still persist in her neighborhood. Crews have been working day and night to restore power, and there are several homes like Eulo's that don't have access to utilities, and are struggling to afford alternate routes.

"I don't have water, my well was in a tree," Shannon said. "Everybody is having trouble doing generators. This generator here is costing $100 of gas like every three days."

But while she awaits responses from insurance to restore her house to livable conditions, she's knows it could have been much worse for her and her grandson.

"It's a shame, and like I said I'm grateful we're all alive, but without everybody's help I don't think any of us could've done it."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.