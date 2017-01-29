Food and supplies given out at Kitty's Flea Market

Fresh food and supplies were available all day Saturday (Source: WALB)

Storm victims were have been showered with relief at Kitty's Flew Market (Source: WALB)

Kitty's Flea Market in Dougherty County has been a hot spot for free meals and donations since the tornadoes struck.

One of the groups volunteering this weekend served over 600 people.

With donations from Q-Time Barbeque food company and Estes Express Lines, there was plenty of fresh food for storm victims, as well as items to get them back on their feet.

The organizer said it was great to hang out with coworkers and family while providing relief for the community.

"I have a lot of family here, my brother is helping me on the grill there," said Eleco Shead who works for Estes. "We're all just enjoying each other and being able to get out and take the time to help people."

The group said they just wanted storm victims to know the community cares.

