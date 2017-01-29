NAACP Youth Council provides students with supplies

The NAACP took donations outside of the Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)

The NAACP Youth Council spent the weekend collecting school supplies at the Albany Civic Center.

Kids in Dougherty County return to school Monday morning.

Some of them may have lost supplies in last weekend's storms.

Items like pens, notebooks and glue were donated throughout the weekend.

In the wake of storms, members of The NAACP Youth Council wanted to make sure no child is left unprepared.

"It gives me a little bit of a boost," said NAACP Youth Council educational chairperson Qustina Raple. "Sometimes you go to school and feel like nobody really cares, but you come out and see a bunch of people that really care about you to bring out school supplies and pay out of their own pockets. It's really nice."

The Dougherty County School System picked up the collected materials Sunday evening and will distribute them to kids in need.

