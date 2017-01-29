Turner Co. donation center still collecting items for storm victims

The county's donation center is still set up at 925 Industrial Drive in Ashburn. (Source: WALB)

Turner County EMA Director Mark Robinson said Sunday the county has 31 homes destroyed from last Sunday's tornado, and 27 homes with "major damage."

The county's donation center is still set up at 925 Industrial Drive in Ashburn.

It's being organized by a military group made up of all volunteers.

They are looking for food, flashlights, blankets, pillows and sleeping bags.

The Turner County EMA has said that families without power that need water can take containers to fire departments, EMS or the Turner County Sheriff's Office, and they will help fill those containers.

The county is currently waiting to hear from FEMA when it will set up a Disaster Recovery Center which will be at the Turner County Civic Center located at 354 Lamar Street.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working with several local entities to help pick up the massive amounts of debris throughout the county.

