Mitchell EMC hosts free dinner for linemen

Mitchell EMC took the opportunity to say "thank you" to a couple hundred linemen in South Georgia helping with power restoration.

The company hosted a free dinner for the linemen Sunday night at Worth County High School.

Linemen from across the state have come to help the company's customers in Albany, Dougherty County and Worth County.

Mitchell EMC President and CEO Tony Tucker said Sunday that the linemen love what they do, and the company wanted to show it's appreciation.

He said he is thankful South Georgia has shown its appreciation for these power crews as well.

"These communities are awesome," said Tucker. "Our people have been fed four or five times a day. They've had plenty of liquids to drink, and the people are just so appreciative to have them there doing what they do best, which is restoring power and keeping the lights on."

As of around 9 p.m. Sunday, Mitchell EMC had 280 customers still without power.

