Turner deputy rescues his wife, trapped inside destroyed home

Although he managed to lose almost everything, he was able to save his best friend. (Source: WALB)

Like any call, he would do anything to save a life, but this was his precious bride. (Source: WALB)

The EF-3 tornado left his wife of ten years trapped in this house. (Source: WALB)

A Turner County deputy wasn't expecting to get a call to rescue his wife the day the tornado hit the area. (Source: WALB)

During the tornado that rolled through just one week ago, first responders were busy pulling people out of collapsed homes.

But one sheriff's deputy will forever remember having to rescue someone very close to his heart.

Just one week ago, it was chaos in Turner County, with 31 homes wiped out. Turner County Sheriff's Deputy Scotty Ireland was out rescuing families from collapsed homes when he got the call.

"It's bad when you are working and you get a call to where you live that people are trapped in the house, and then you are here trying to rescue them," Ireland explained.

The EF-3 tornado left his wife of ten years trapped in this house.

"I could hardly talk on the radio to tell them where I was out at," said Ireland. "My heart nearly stopped."

Like any call, he would do anything to save a life, but this was his precious bride.

"It's different when it's family," Ireland said.

Ireland actually climbed through the home and found his wife sitting in the closet.

"I had to dig through it and crawl, but we got her out," explained Ireland.

During the rescue, Ireland wasn't thinking about the damage done. Now, a week later, he can't believe what's left of his house.

"It's very hard. You know, you look at your furniture all crushed and battered," Ireland said. "It's heart breaking. It's almost like a death in the family is what it's like."

Although not many items were saved, the corner of the entertainment center was left untouched, with a special memory inside.

"Our wedding glasses and our sand that we poured into the bottle when we got married were sitting in this entertainment center," Ireland explained.

Although he managed to lose almost everything, he was able to save his best friend.

"That's the most important thing," said Ireland. "That she is alive and okay."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.