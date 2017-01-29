Day of relief for ARC families

"We wanted them to have a day away from it all," said Johnson (Source: WALB)

Kids also got to enjoy a movie with popcorn and snacks (Source: WALB)

Kids got to play in the sensory room (Source: WALB)

Families in the Dougherty County got a day of relief to take their minds off storm damage and the stress of the last few weeks.

The Albany Advocacy Resource Center on Stuart Avenue hosted the day for families of special needs children who were affected by the storm.

The center was open for 3 hours for a full afternoon of activities.

Kids also got to play and enjoy some time away from home.

"We had movies and popcorn. We had hamburgers and hot dogs and a sensory room. Just a time for them to get away and just forget about things," said Heather Johnson, President.

Visit the ARC's website on opportunities to get involved.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.