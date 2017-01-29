Police cracking down on looting in storm damaged areas

"We are questioning everybody that comes in the area," said Jackson (Source: WALB)

"We have moved from a search and rescue phase to a recovery phase and during that phase we will be vigilant out here with patrols and multiple agencies that are helping us with that," said Captain Tom Jackson of the Dougherty County Police Department.

People who live on Holly Drive have found some of their things have gone missing.

Law enforcement agencies are doing everything they can to prevent this.

"They're going from house to house, in the yards and taking property that they consider discarded by the residents there," said Jackson.

Dougherty County Police are continuing to patrol the area after two arrests were made Saturday night.

"We're going to protect it and we're going to advise you, do not take anything from anybody's property. I don't care if it's beside the road or in a ditch," said Jackson.

Officials will stop and question anyone without permission from the property owner.

"Unless that property owner tells you that they no longer want it and you can have it, then we're going to stop you and if you don't have permission, then you can be arrested for theft and mislaid property," said Jackson.

Protecting the property of the owners who have already lost so much, is their main goal.

"These people have gone through enough as it is. Don't come out here and prey on them, just let these people recover," said Jackson.

