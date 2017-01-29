FEMA helps storm victims with registration at Albany Mall

Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 0.06"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 15.23"; -/+ Year to Date -4.46".More >>
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.More >>
A would-be convenience store robber is in jail in Tifton. He failed to get any cash, but police say that didn't stop him from stealing meat.More >>
A disabled army veteran from Dawson is heading to a national competition in bocci ball. 56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas is one of 20 disabled vets nationwide that was selected to compete in Chicago this summer.More >>
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating small businesses and their impact on our community.More >>
