FEMA helps storm victims with registration at Albany Mall

"We want to make sure nobody slips through the cracks," said Mills (Source: WALB)

FEMA is at the Albany mall helping folks who need help applying for assistance. (Source: FEMA)

FEMA will be back at the Albany Mall Monday, helping people with the registration process and giving out information.

FEMA disaster assistance survivor teams is assisting people whose homes were damaged by recent storms from noon until 6 p.m.

The team arrived Sunday and set up in the parking lot.

They registered survivors for FEMA Individual Assistance for disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.

"People may not be paying close attention to the news as much as they normally would. This is one way where we try to work to make sure people don't slip through the cracks. We have some people out in the parking lot, some folks here, so if people have serious disaster related needs, and they need to register assistance, the folks here can help them today," said John Mills with FEMA.

You can still talk to a real person and register anytime by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or you can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.