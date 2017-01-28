Red Cross calls for volunteers at the Civic Center

The Civic center is also in need of blankets (Source: WALB)

Nearly one week after the re-opening the Albany Civic Center as a shelter, the Red Cross is still going strong, but could use your help.

The American Red Cross has had help and donations from several organizations and schools.

In fact the back of the area has turned into a collection center.

They also want the public to know, signing up to be a volunteer would be welcomed and isn't a tough process.

Saturday the number of storm victims in the Civic Center rose to more than 100.

"I guess you might call it organized chaos," said shelter manager Donna Anderson. "It's probably the best thing I can think of. It's gone surprisingly well and we've had some super workers."

Visit the American Red Cross website to see how to volunteer.

