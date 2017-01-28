Dougherty collects donations at first game since storms

In the wake of tragedy, communities can rally around sports for relief.

Dougherty High school took it even further Saturday night in its first basketball game since the tornadoes hit.

Not only did they provide entertainment against cross-town rival Monroe, they also added to the storm relief.

Dougherty representatives collected donations at Saturday night's doubleheader on Albany State's west campus.

In an effort led by the cheerleaders, boxes of supplies for storm victims were claimed.

All the donations will be stored in a room at Dougherty High.

From there students will be able to collect what they need when they return to school Monday morning.

"Our theme at the school is we're rising up," said Dougherty High faculty member Dr. Elizabeth Gibson. "We're going to rise above this. We always bounce back. At Dougherty Comprehensive High School we do suffer minor losses, tragedies, but we always bounce back, and we want our kids to know that they can bounce back as well."

Dougherty and Monroe split the region games. The Dougherty boys and the Monroe girls won.

