Forestry and transportation crews help remove debris after storms

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Crews with the Georgia Forestry Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation were out working Saturday to clear debris from the storms.

The entities have seven debris removal teams in Dougherty, Clay and Turner counties this weekend.

Each team is working to get debris out of the roads and right-of-ways.

Then, the debris is put on dump trucks and taken to either landfills or other designated areas.

"We've been moving state resources all over between the declared counties all over where they were needed and assisting however we could with debris removal," said Trent Ingram, District Manager with the Forestry Commission.

"It's just been a total disaster through here and we're doing everything we can to help," said Ron Calhoun, with the Forestry Commission.

These crews will be in the area working through Monday at midnight.

