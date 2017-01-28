Dougherty Co. official gives update on tornado recovery process

Albany Fire Department Assistant Chief Eugene Anderson said faith-based organizations showed up to help early on in the week. (Source: WALB)

The city may be two weeks away from the debris being 100 percent removed. (Source: WALB)

Officials say the beginning stages of tornado recovery have moved along quickly. (Source: WALB)

Leaders in Dougherty County said Saturday that the beginning stages of recovery following a deadly tornado on January 22 have moved along quickly.

Albany Fire Department Assistant Chief Eugene Anderson said that's partly due to faith-based organizations that showed up to help early on in the week.

However, he urges patience as city workers and volunteers work diligently to clear the destruction left in the storms wake.

"A lot of the large debris has been cut up..has probably been moved to the curve," he said. "Naturally, some things have to be in place for that to be trucked away."

Assistant Chief Anderson said the city may be two weeks away from the debris being 100 percent removed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.