Company ready to start debris removal for Jan. 2 storm in Dougherty Co.

Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. will start debris removal from the January 2 storm on Monday.

City leaders in Albany will host a community meeting the next day to share the debris removal plan.

If you live in the city limits, you're asked to put storm debris in the public right-of-way for pickup.

The meeting is Tuesday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center Community Room located at 201 West Oglethorpe Blvd.

A hotline is also set up in Dougherty County for people affected by that storm who have questions on debris removal.

Starting Monday, the hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

If you leave a message after hours, you'll get a return call the next day.

The hotline phone number is (229) 288-6235.

