Cook Co. begins cleanup process

"We have been so overwhelmed by the support," said Bush (Source: WALB)

"It's heartwarming to know that so many people care," said Mayor Duke (Source: WALB)

City officials say it will take awhile before things are ever back to normal (Source: WALB)

More than 500 volunteers helped out on Saturday (Source: WALB)

More than 15 mobile homes were leveled in the Sunshine Acres mobile home park.

It's been almost a week since a deadly tornado destroyed everything that once stood in Sunshine Acres.

Law enforcement and city officials want to make sure the personal items of the storm victims were recovered.

Saturday was the first of many clean ups that will try to recover anything that can be salvaged.

"I have been surprised by the support. This storm has brought the entire community together," said William Bush, co-owner of Sunshine Acres.

When you first step into Sunshine Acres mobile home park, you see all sorts of damage, homes demolished, vehicles crushed, everything torn to shreds.

"It's quite devastational. It's brought the county of Cook together. It's brought the city together to make us realize that we're fortunate. Unfortunate in the fact that we lost lives but fortunate for the fact that we have so many caring people," said Mayor Buddy Duke.

Cleanup crews of 500 or more worked all day while residents returned, grabbing all that's left to save.

"There's been over 500 volunteers who have come out today to assist in the efforts of walking through and picking up stuff that they see that are personal belongings, as little as key chains or ID cards," said Mayor Duke.

"A lot of things that we would have never retrieved if people had not been here to help us and hand search the area," said Bush.

The items were then piled on tables to let residents or loved ones pick out what belonged to the victims.

"We're hoping to get it back to the family and give them some closure to this as the days roll on," said Mayor Duke.

Alexis Livingston passed away in the tornado... Saturday her family got a keepsake they thought they would never see again.

"We recovered her ID card from her college. We gave it to the family that was out here today. They found it unbelievable that it was found and they acted like that was the only thing they could actually hang on to from her, was that ID card," said Bush.

Although the process is just beginning and the journey ahead is long, folks in the city of Adel say they're overwhelmed with the amount of people willing to help.

"It lets you know that people here care. It's quite heartwarming that nobody asked them to do any of it. They just come out on their own," said Mayor Duke.

The clean up efforts will continue tomorrow from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

All volunteers must report to the south parking lot of the South Georgia Motorsports Park located at 2521 US-41 in Cecil, GA.

Folks will be transported from there to the clean up site.

Do not wear tennis shoes or sandals, sturdy boots and clean up shoes only.

If you have any questions, call (229) 236 - 4411.

