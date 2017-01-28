Camilla non-profit sympathizes with Albany storm victims

All of the food and items given out were from Camilla (Source: WALB)

Because Camilla was hit bad by fatal tornadoes in the early 2000s, a non-profit from the town says they sympathize with Albany victims.

Saturday the "Team 1 Sports Club" group out of Mitchell County was set up at the Kitty's Flea Market.

The volunteers handed out food plates, donated clothes and gave out plenty of supplies.

The group's motto is -- "Team of many that comes together as one."

Saturday afternoon they came together to support a suffering city.

"Understanding what we went through helped us understand what the people here went through and makes the connection more great," said club volunteer Vanessa Williams.

Team 1 Sports Club was one of several groups at Kitty's Flea Market today.

Sunday morning the National Missions disaster response team will be there with food and donations as early as 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.