Atlanta area students help with tornado recovery

Students from both universities helped with the cleanup efforts (Source:WALB)

Students at Albany State University were joined by other University System of Georgia students on Saturday, January 28, 2017, to help with the cleanup.

Two groups from Georgia Gwinnett College drove down to Albany to help with the recovery efforts.

Students collected donations at their campus and then brought them down to South Georgia to help various tornado victims.

“It makes you feel like you haven’t been forgotten. People are caring for you [and] praying for you,” Albany State University Student Howard Weatherspoon said.

Some students went to the Albany Civic Center to help people in need while others helped with the cleanup in area neighborhoods.

“We’re all a part of the University System of Georgia Schools. So, it’s always good for us to go out, come down here, and help our neighbors, even if they are near or far,” Georgia Gwinnett College Student Alexandria Gunter said.

In return, Albany State University offered its dorms to the visiting students.

