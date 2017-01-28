Volunteers come from all over to help with east Albany cleanup day

Whether if it was a rake or a chainsaw, volunteers spent much of the day cleaning up the neighborhood. (Source: WALB)

Everybody was all smiles as folks poured in to help folks out in east Albany on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers gathered in east Albany for a community cleanup day.

Whether if it was a rake or a chainsaw, volunteers spent much of the day cleaning up the neighborhood.

And although the area saw a lot of devastation, there was nothing but smiles on Saturday.

"I'm doing my service," said east Albany resident Shanda Escalante.

Escalante is originally from Florida, so she's familiar with severe weather.

"Being a girl scout, being military, I can survive," Escalante explained.

So even when her own house was damaged during last Sunday's tornado, Escalante was still worried about her older neighbors.

"The elderly people are very, very important in this community," said Escalante.

Throughout the last week, Escalante has spent much of her time caring for her neighbors.

But on Saturday, she was joined by over 350 volunteers for a cleanup day.

"I just love it. I just love all this support, all this support," explained Escalante.

Earlier this week, City Commissioner Jon Howard called for volunteers to help with the cleanup efforts. And help certainly showed up.

"I'm so elated and thrilled by the variety of young folks that are out here this morning," Howard said.

Volunteers young and old met at Sandalwood Circle and quickly got to work, including a team from Covenant Presbyterian Church.

"Everywhere we go, people just show up and ask what do we do to help," explained Pastor Biff Coker with Covenant Presbyterian.

Alexandra Collins and her mom weren't affected by Sunday's storm, but still felt the need to help their neighbors.

Collins was happy to see so many helping hands.

"That's like really good that people just take their own time to come here," Collins said.

Even those who don't even call Albany home, like Lisa Herringshaw, who drove from Baconton to help with Saturday's cleanup.

"I saw it on the news about the tornado and everything and it was just devastating," explained Herringshaw. "And I had tears coming down my face and I was like, 'I gotta go help somehow.'"

Support that residents like Escalante were happy to see.

"This is a time right here where all of us are going to need some help," said Escalante.

And some volunteers enjoyed helping out so much that they asked if there were going to be more cleanup days.

Officials have said that more cleanup days could be in the works.

