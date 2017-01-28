Non-commercial plane's landing gear fails on SWGA Regional Airpo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Non-commercial plane's landing gear fails on SWGA Regional Airport runway

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
A plane had to be removed from the main runway at the SWGA Regional Airport after landing gear failed.
A pilot reported he was flying into the airport from the McCollum Airport in Cobb County on Saturday. (Source: WALB) A pilot reported he was flying into the airport from the McCollum Airport in Cobb County on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
SWGA Regional Airport (Source: WALB) SWGA Regional Airport (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A local wrecker company assisted in removing a 1969 Model M20C Mooney aircraft from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport runway.

According to the Albany Police Department, a pilot reported he was flying into the airport from the McCollum Airport in Cobb County on Saturday.

Officials said that as he approached the main runway, the landing gear malfunctioned.

There were two people on board but nobody was injured.

Personnel received clearance from the National Transportation Safety Board to have the plane removed from the runway.

Two Delta flights that were scheduled to land at SWGA Regional Airport on Saturday used a secondary runway.

