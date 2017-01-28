Sheriff: Veterans storm relief vouchers may be a scam

Officials with the Worth County Sheriff's Office have said that possible storm relief vouchers offered to veterans could be a scam.

It was originally reported that Disabled Veteran's Group would be handing out $250 vouchers at the Albany Civic Center to honorably discharged veterans that were impacted by the storms.

As of this morning, the Worth County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that this could be a scam.

The Red Cross has contacted WALB and said that they are unaware of a group handing out vouchers at this time.

If a group does come forward with vouchers for veterans, WALB will update the information.

