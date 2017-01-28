Missing man calls officials after he sees himself on the news - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Missing man calls officials after he sees himself on the news

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Pascale Clarence Ruzzo (Source: Albany Police Department) Pascale Clarence Ruzzo (Source: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A man who went missing in Albany called the Lee County Sheriff's Office after he saw himself on the news.

According to the Albany Police, Pascale Clarence Ruzzo, 51, went missing from Phoebe Hospital while attempts were being made to get him mental health assistance.

MORE: APD requests help looking for missing man

Ruzzo was found at his home in Lee County at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after he contacted officials.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta men face charges after both are stabbed

    Valdosta men face charges after both are stabbed

    Monday, May 1 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-01 19:12:12 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    About 1:00 Sunday morning, Valdosta police officers responded to the 800 block of West Mary Street to a reported stabbing.  

    More >>

    About 1:00 Sunday morning, Valdosta police officers responded to the 800 block of West Mary Street to a reported stabbing.  

    More >>

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor to address VSU grads

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:54:43 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:32:39 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly