Dougherty Co. Animal Control helps displaced pets

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Officers are patrolling storm damaged areas
Pets have gotten loose
Tamara Piercey, officer
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Animal Control Officers are busy patrolling tornado-stricken areas in search of displaced animals. 

Some displaced pets have been taken to the Albany Humane Society and the Sally Weatherbee Adoption Center. 

Officials add that about five dogs and three cats have been picked up in storm damaged areas.

Most of those animals have been reunited with their owners. So far, officials said they have yet to find any animals hurt or killed by the tornado. 

 "Their families are already terribly, terribly distressed," said animal control officer Tamara Piercey. "Knowing that their pets are lost out here, that's just adding to it. So, the quicker we can get them reunited the better."  

You can call the central communications to report a missing or roaming animal at 229-431-2132 or make a post on the Peanuts Friends Facebook page.   

