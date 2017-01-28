Volunteers needed for Saturday East Albany clean up - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers needed for Saturday East Albany clean up

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

   Volunteers will be in East Albany this weekend for an organized cleanup effort. 

 Ward one City Commissioner Jon Howard is leading the cleanup effort and he says more volunteers are needed.

People need to bring rakes,  chainsaws, and gloves for the work. This area is judged one of the hardest hit in Albany.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles said "It's mind boggling.  And if you haven't seen it.  Of course, we've all seen areas that have had tornadoes on TV.  But to actually go out and see it, it's just awful."

Volunteers are asked to meet at 614 Sandalwood Circle, off Johnson Road near the rear Marine Base gate, at 10 Saturday morning.
