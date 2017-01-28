Albany Baptists unite to help storm victims

Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".More >>
A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.More >>
The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.More >>
Folks in South Georgia can now sign up for the Color Wish Run in Moultrie. This year the run is partnering with the Breathe for Bonnie Campaign. Bonnie Griner is a local woman with Cystic Fibrosis in need of a double lung transplant. Proceeds from the event will go to the Children's Organ Transplant Association.More >>
An Albany woman is celebrating a milestone birthday. Azzie Williams is turning 100 years old. Mount Hebron Baptist Church and William's family helped her celebrate this morning. William's 82 year old son made the trip from California for her special day. "I'm excited and all, and happy," said Azzie. "100 years old, but everything is perspective. She's only 18 years older than I am," said Easle Williams. Church members got Williams balloons, cake, and ev...More >>
