Albany Baptists unite to help storm victims

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Hundreds of volunteers have joined together to help Albany tornado victims. 

The Albany Baptist Ministers Conference has teamed up with the Red Cross and other faith-based organizations. 

Together, they have trained and mobilized 200 of their members. 

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church is one of several locations serving as a donation point and shelter for those affected.

"I've been preaching that patience is a virtue," said pastor Carl White. "They come in and we have counselors come in and talk to them. As you come out and talk to brothers and sisters, we realized they've been traumatized by this storm."

White adds that his church is working across denominations.

