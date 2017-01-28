Dougherty Courtroom attack is stopped by Judge - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Courtroom attack is stopped by Judge

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
Source Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Source Dougherty County Sheriff's Office
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Caught on surveillance video, an attack in a courtroom in the Dougherty County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, during an eviction hearing.

 Sheriff's Investigators say that is 38 year old Angela Gordon, when the hearing is over, attacking the representative of her landlord.  Gordon snatches the weave off Cynthia Graper, than starts to beat her with the hair in the corner.  

A bailiff, Bernice Leverette, rushed in to try to stop the attack, but was kicked away.

Then Judge Baxter Howell comes off the bench, grabs Gordon around the neck and wrestles her to the ground, where other bailiffs arrest her.

Gordon is in jail, charged with two counts of battery, but first Judge Howell cited her for contempt, and  gave her ten days in jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly