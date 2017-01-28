Dougherty Courtroom attack is stopped by Judge

Caught on surveillance video, an attack in a courtroom in the Dougherty County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, during an eviction hearing.

Sheriff's Investigators say that is 38 year old Angela Gordon, when the hearing is over, attacking the representative of her landlord. Gordon snatches the weave off Cynthia Graper, than starts to beat her with the hair in the corner.

A bailiff, Bernice Leverette, rushed in to try to stop the attack, but was kicked away.

Then Judge Baxter Howell comes off the bench, grabs Gordon around the neck and wrestles her to the ground, where other bailiffs arrest her.

Gordon is in jail, charged with two counts of battery, but first Judge Howell cited her for contempt, and gave her ten days in jail.

