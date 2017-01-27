Albany Police warn about panhandler ripoffs - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Police warn about panhandler ripoffs

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
Source WALB Source WALB
Source WALB Source WALB
Source WALB Source WALB
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police say they are seeing an increase in panhandling, and want to warn people not to fall victim to crooks.

Police say they have seen many of the same people panhandling at intersections, especially at the off ramps from the Liberty Bypass onto North Slappey, North Jefferson, and Clark Avenue.

Officers say many hold signs saying they are homeless or hungry,but it's just a con.

Albany Police Corporal Gregory Gadt said "They do have houses. They do have places to stay. A couple of them do have vehicles they drive from place to place. They are basically just trying to manipulate the motoring public basically."

Albany Police say many people are generous now, wanting to help after the tornado.  But they say don't be conned by these panhandlers.

 Instead give to the American Red Cross or the United Way to help the community recovery.  By the way, panhandling is illegal in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly