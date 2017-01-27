Albany Police warn about panhandler ripoffs

The Albany Police say they are seeing an increase in panhandling, and want to warn people not to fall victim to crooks.

Police say they have seen many of the same people panhandling at intersections, especially at the off ramps from the Liberty Bypass onto North Slappey, North Jefferson, and Clark Avenue.

Officers say many hold signs saying they are homeless or hungry,but it's just a con.

Albany Police Corporal Gregory Gadt said "They do have houses. They do have places to stay. A couple of them do have vehicles they drive from place to place. They are basically just trying to manipulate the motoring public basically."



Albany Police say many people are generous now, wanting to help after the tornado. But they say don't be conned by these panhandlers.

Instead give to the American Red Cross or the United Way to help the community recovery. By the way, panhandling is illegal in Albany.

