Three Albany women trapped in mobile home during deadly tornado

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Mary Jackson, her sister and her mother were stuck in their mobile home during the devastating twister.

Dusting storm debris off a book became the new reality for many folks in Dougherty County who lost everything after Sunday's deadly tornado.

Mary Jackson dug through the rubble hoping to salvage as many items as she could.

"We sitting in the hallway praying and it was on top of us and you can hear it that train sound that always say you hear," said Jackson.

Jackson and her family huddled in their mobile home on Holly Drive, an area that left five people dead, when the deadly storm touched down.

Jackson remembered the windows shaking and breaking, and in a matter of minutes it was all over.

They were trapped for two hours before their neighbors rescued them.

"We looked out and saw all of this. There was nothing, the trailer that was in front of mine, it was gone so and looked across the road and that was gone," said Jackson.

Rummaging through badly damaged items, Alexandria Jackson helped her relatives search for items.

"If you look around everything is decimated, everything is destroyed," said Alexandria.

Jackson drove more than 300 miles from Atlanta, rushing to the aid of her aunt, mother and grandmother.

"I grew up playing on this playground here, my grandmother has been here for more than 22 years and that playground no longer exist, the slide is gone, everything is gone," recalled Alexandria.

CDs could be replaced but Jackson was most grateful for their lives..

"I am truly blessed because look at it, it's just gone," said Jackson.

They each took one final glance at the destruction before leaving for good.

"Alright that's it," said Jackson.  

The family said they were fortunate to salvage a ton of items including clothing and some family photos.

