Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle tours storm damage

State officials were in town Friday afternoon to get a closer look at storm battered areas.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle held a press conference after touring the tornado ravaged communities.

Cagle said he's witnessed dozens of disasters during his career but nothing of this magnitude.

He estimated $400 million in damage in Dougherty County.

He stopped at the Marine Corp Logistics Base and said there were several buildings destroyed including the solar panels.

But despite the widespread damage, Cagle was happy to see neighbors helping neighbors.

"We are a resilient community and the thing that has touched my heart the most is seeing the individuals that are showing up at their neighbors' homes. People that are coming from all over the state to ensure that they're helping put this community back together again," said Lt. Governor Cagle.

Cagle urged folks to donate to United Way and volunteer at food banks and shelters.