Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle tours storm damage - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle tours storm damage

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle held a press conference after touring the tornado ravaged communities. (Source: WALB) Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle held a press conference after touring the tornado ravaged communities. (Source: WALB)
Lt. Governor Cagle estimated $400 million in damage in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB) Lt. Governor Cagle estimated $400 million in damage in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

State officials were in town Friday afternoon to get a closer look at storm battered areas.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle held a press conference after touring the tornado ravaged communities.

Cagle said he's witnessed dozens of disasters during his career but nothing of this magnitude.

He estimated $400 million in damage in Dougherty County.

He stopped at the Marine Corp Logistics Base and said there were several buildings destroyed including the solar panels.

But despite the widespread damage, Cagle was happy to see neighbors helping neighbors.

"We are a resilient community and the thing that has touched my heart the most is seeing the individuals that are showing up at their neighbors' homes. People that are coming from all over the state to ensure that they're helping put this community back together again," said Lt. Governor Cagle.

Cagle urged folks to donate to United Way and volunteer at food banks and shelters.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly