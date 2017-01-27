Fire breaks out at apartment on Clark Avenue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fire breaks out at apartment on Clark Avenue

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
A fire broke out at an Albany quadruplex. (Source: WALB) A fire broke out at an Albany quadruplex. (Source: WALB)
Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming out of living room, but it was put out in six minutes. (Source: WALB) Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming out of living room, but it was put out in six minutes. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A fire broke out at an Albany quadruplex Friday afternoon.

Albany Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 1700 block of Clark Ave around 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming out of living room, but it was put out in six minutes.

There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

