IRS offers tax relief to storm victims

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Internal Revenue Service is offering tax relief for storm victims.

Officials urge folks who suffered a loss and didn't have insurance to keep all of their receipts as they rebuild.

You will be able to claim it on your tax returns as a casualty loss.

Volunteers who helped with the cleanup can also claims deductions.

Others that donated to charities can also claim exemptions.

"Main message to those individuals is please by all means take care of your livelihood, the rebuild, and rebuild your lives and our prayers definitely go out to all the families or anyone who was affected by this," said IRS Spokesperson Mark Green.

Folks that live in Dougherty County or have business in the area will until May 31st to file their taxes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

