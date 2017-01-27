Icons hosting benefit relief concert Saturday night

It's been a rough week for south Georgians, so an Albany Bar and grill is trying to offer some relief.

Icons Restaurant in downtown Albany is hosting a benefit relief concert Saturday night at 7.

Entry is either 5 dollars, or a donated good such as a blanket, canned food or household item.

There will be several musical acts, comedy and a speaker.

The organizer said he believes this can do better than just a monetary donation.

"I have a gift, I have a talent," said organizer Derrell White. "So let's give that to the community. Let's give them something they can look forward to, a ray of hope. Something where they can smile again and say, 'hey, tomorrow is going to be a better day.'"

Doors open at 6 at Icons located at 104 N. Washington St., and all proceeds and donations will benefit storm victims.

