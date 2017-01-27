GSP role expanding to keep storm damage areas safe

Law enforcement wants to limit traffic as areas are cleaned up (Source: WALB)

There's a major effort to get South Albany back to normalcy.

Georgia State Patrol troopers have been regulating traffic and access at the intersection of Holly Dr. and US-19.

But now their role is expanding. Troopers will now also be approaching people at the homes in damaged areas, to make certain no criminals are capitalizing on open homes.

"If we pull up, we'll encounter it as a simple no big deal," said GSP captain Buddy Johnson. "We'll just ask you about your house. I won't want to get into all what we're going to ask you because I don't want to give it away."

As more streets are opened, and damage is cleared up, law enforcement is trying to prevent burglaries.

Holly Dr. West of Us-19 is still only open to work crews and residents with identification.

"They're going to see a lot more of us pulling up in the driveway. Don't be alarmed," reminded Captain Johnson. "We're just there to check on you. It is a friendly meeting. Our whole purpose is to ensure they're safe, but as well that the people that are there are supposed to be there."

For public safety, Holly Drive east of Us-19 will remain closed at least through Saturday until power lines are cleared up.

As the high number of troopers along US-19 continues, Captain Johnson asks you to drive safely.

"Be aware, keep your eyes on the road. Don't text and drive and by all means don't drink and drive because we clearly don't need that right now."

The troopers also wanted to thank the community for providing them with food, water and undying support throughout the process.

"It's been a wonderful effort by the people around here," said Captain Johnson. "It's good to see our communities come together. The Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier as well simply want to say thank you. We appreciate it, please continue to support us, as we will continue to support you."

