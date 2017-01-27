Businesses asked to submit damage surveys - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Businesses asked to submit damage surveys

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Chamber of Commerce are seeking damage surveys from local businesses.

Any business owner that suffered storm damage is asked to complete a survey by Wednesday.

The city is preparing for possible state and federal funding.

Surveys can be completed online, or they can be filled out and mailed to the EDC or Chamber of Commerce.

"It's good for us to be able to provide a way for people to have a link to the resources that are available and that may become available so that their business can get back on its feet and become operational again," said Albany Dougherty EDC president Justin Strickland.

Around 40 surveys have been submitted so far.

Here is a link to the survey.

