'Forever Heroes Memorial Race' honors fallen officers

The race is three days long (Source:WALB)

The race benefits the families of both officers (Source:WALB)

To raise money for the families of the two police officers shot and killed in Americus, remote control car racers hit the track Friday.

The 'Forever Heroes Memorial Race' kicked off at Chehaw Park.

Money raised from the event will benefit the families of officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

The weekend of racing will also feature family friendly activities.

Organizer Steven Danford said the race will give people an opportunity to take a break from storm clean up.

"We're just raising money for their families, the trust fund that was set up in Americus," said Danford. "We decided not to postpone the race because of what happened."

Qualifying races begin Saturday around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.