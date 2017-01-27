NAACP holding back-to-school drive for storm victim - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NAACP holding back-to-school drive for storm victim

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Zion Malone is an 11th grade student returning to school as well (Source: WALB) Zion Malone is an 11th grade student returning to school as well (Source: WALB)
They are accepting any supplies students can use (Source: WALB) They are accepting any supplies students can use (Source: WALB)
The Youth Council is collecting at the Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB) The Youth Council is collecting at the Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Students in Dougherty County return to school Monday, and one organization is making sure any storm victims will be fully prepared.

The Albany NAACP Youth Council is hosting a school supplies drive this weekend.

The group will collect supplies at the Albany Civic Center.

They are asking for pens, binders, paper and any other items kids may have lost in the storm.

"You need to have a lot of paper (and) pencils just to get through one class period," said Youth Council president Zion Malone. "So for the students that are displaced during the storm, I think it will help them a lot."

The group will be collecting and giving out supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Center.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly