NAACP holding back-to-school drive for storm victim

The Youth Council is collecting at the Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)

They are accepting any supplies students can use (Source: WALB)

Zion Malone is an 11th grade student returning to school as well (Source: WALB)

Students in Dougherty County return to school Monday, and one organization is making sure any storm victims will be fully prepared.

The Albany NAACP Youth Council is hosting a school supplies drive this weekend.

The group will collect supplies at the Albany Civic Center.

They are asking for pens, binders, paper and any other items kids may have lost in the storm.

"You need to have a lot of paper (and) pencils just to get through one class period," said Youth Council president Zion Malone. "So for the students that are displaced during the storm, I think it will help them a lot."

The group will be collecting and giving out supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Center.

