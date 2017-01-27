Albany Family Worship Center needs canned goods

The Family Center is running low on canned goods (Source: WALB)

The Albany Family Worship Center has been going the extra mile to help storm victims.

The church has been open for families to receive donations daily since the storms.

They also have cots for resting, plenty of clothes and refreshments.

No matter the need, Pastor Bobby D. Paul, Jr. and his volunteers are there to provide.

"We even give them a bible if they've lost their bible," said Paul. "And then when they start to leave we always try to end in prayer. We pray a blessing over them, and pay God's mercy and grace down upon them."

The center is running very low on canned goods and hygiene items.

They will be open this weekend from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. receiving and handing out donations.

They're located at 3024 Kensington Ct.

