Albany Family Worship Center needs canned goods - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Family Worship Center needs canned goods

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Volunteers pray with families after giving donations (Source: WALB) Volunteers pray with families after giving donations (Source: WALB)
The Family Center is running low on canned goods (Source: WALB) The Family Center is running low on canned goods (Source: WALB)
Pastor Bobby D Paul, Jr. (Source: WALB) Pastor Bobby D Paul, Jr. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Family Worship Center has been going the extra mile to help storm victims.

The church has been open for families to receive donations daily since the storms.

They also have cots for resting, plenty of clothes and refreshments.

No matter the need, Pastor Bobby D. Paul, Jr. and his volunteers are there to provide.

"We even give them a bible if they've lost their bible," said Paul. "And then when they start to leave we always try to end in prayer. We pray a blessing over them, and pay God's mercy and grace down upon them."

The center is running very low on canned goods and hygiene items.

They will be open this weekend from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. receiving and handing out donations.

They're located at 3024 Kensington Ct. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly