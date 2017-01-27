APD requests help looking for missing man

The Albany Police Department has requested help looking for Pascale Clarence Ruzzo, 51. (Source: APD)

The Albany Police Department has requested help looking for Pascale Clarence Ruzzo, 51.

He went missing near Phoebe Hospital while attempts were being made to get him mental health assistance.

Ruzzo is 5'8 and around 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

If you locate him, call APD immediately.

