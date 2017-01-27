Father, community come together to remember youngest storm victim

"Somebody called us and said she was missing, so me and my wife jumped out of bed and hauled tail," said Jamie.(Source:WALB)

A funeral service was held Friday for one of the victims killed in Sunshine Acres.

Alexis Livingston's parents decided to hold the service at the high school stadium.

They said hundreds of people showed up.

Jamie Livingston, Alexis's father, talked a lot about the communities support during this tragic time.

He mentioned the GoFundMe account that was created has raised more than $13,000 in just four days.

All of this is just now hitting them, these parents never expected they would have to hold a funeral service for their daughter..at the age of 19.

"Somebody called us and said she was missing, so me and my wife jumped out of bed and hauled tail," said Jamie.

Fear, sadness, and a whole whirlwind of emotions all striking Alexis Livingston's parents at once.. as the reality of their daughter being gone is starting to set in.

Alexis was one of seven victims that was killed in the sunshine acres mobile home park after a deadly tornado ripped through the area.

"Nobody told us, we had to identify her. And when we walked in the mortuary I just felt this peace, I knew she was there, dad its me I'm ok, I'm standing here right by the father," he said.

A dad that is now holding on to his faith to get him through one of the most difficult times in his life.

"The blessings from people in this community is unbelievable," said Jamie.

Jamie went to get all of the funeral arrangements in place and realized an anonymous donor had already paid for his daughter tombstone.

"It means a lot, it shows me how much my daughter was very loved here and how many people this young lady touched in the community," said Jamie.

The Livingston's said it may not be easy, but they are trying to stay strong.

"We're taking it day by day, not forgetting her. That's what she would have wanted. Trying to get some normalcy back in our lives," said Jamie.

Alexis's whole soccer team came out on the field to honor her during her funeral.

It's now going to be a place where they can come remember her and the special life she lived.

