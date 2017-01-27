Mother and daughter spend final moments together before fatal st - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother and daughter spend final moments together before fatal storm

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
A family is grieving after losing not only one but family members to the deadly storm in sunshine acres. (Source:WALB) A family is grieving after losing not only one but family members to the deadly storm in sunshine acres. (Source:WALB)
"I wanted to get there fast but I was in denial," said Kellie. (Source:WALB) "I wanted to get there fast but I was in denial," said Kellie. (Source:WALB)
COOK CO., GA (WALB) -

A family is grieving after losing not only one, but two family members to the deadly storm in sunshine acres.

Jamie Cantrell Walters and her mother Mary Cantrell both lived in Adel.

Mary was a die-hard Atlanta falcons fan.

"She wanted to see them go to the Superbowl," said Kellie Cantrell.

Something she'll never get to see.

"We have someone from heaven rooting them on," said Kellie.

Mary and Jamie were in their home when a tornado came through Sunshine Acres in Cook County.

"I wanted to get there fast but I was in denial," said Kellie.

In denial, until one phone call came in.

"She told me she identified my sister, I was confused. I didn't understand, I said what? She said their house is gone, their place is gone," said Kellie.

Kellie can remember the last phone call she had with her mom and now its one shell never forget.

"She said 'Oh baby, it's storming and lightning. But don't be scared' and she was reading me scriptures out of the bible," said Kellie.

To her, it all still feels like a bad dream.

"I'm waiting for them to call me and tell me everything is alright, because i feel like they are still here with me, I feel like they haven't gone. I just want to wake up from this nightmare," said Kellie

Five other families are feeling that exact same pain. Kellie said she wants them to know they're not alone.

"If they need anything they can reach out to me, we will talk together, cry together, we can be strength for each other. We share something that is tragic."

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly