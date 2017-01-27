Mother and daughter spend final moments together before fatal storm

"I wanted to get there fast but I was in denial," said Kellie. (Source:WALB)

A family is grieving after losing not only one, but two family members to the deadly storm in sunshine acres.

Jamie Cantrell Walters and her mother Mary Cantrell both lived in Adel.

Mary was a die-hard Atlanta falcons fan.

"She wanted to see them go to the Superbowl," said Kellie Cantrell.

Something she'll never get to see.

"We have someone from heaven rooting them on," said Kellie.

Mary and Jamie were in their home when a tornado came through Sunshine Acres in Cook County.

In denial, until one phone call came in.

"She told me she identified my sister, I was confused. I didn't understand, I said what? She said their house is gone, their place is gone," said Kellie.

Kellie can remember the last phone call she had with her mom and now its one shell never forget.

"She said 'Oh baby, it's storming and lightning. But don't be scared' and she was reading me scriptures out of the bible," said Kellie.

To her, it all still feels like a bad dream.

"I'm waiting for them to call me and tell me everything is alright, because i feel like they are still here with me, I feel like they haven't gone. I just want to wake up from this nightmare," said Kellie

Five other families are feeling that exact same pain. Kellie said she wants them to know they're not alone.

"If they need anything they can reach out to me, we will talk together, cry together, we can be strength for each other. We share something that is tragic."

