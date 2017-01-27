Cook Co woman recalls siblings killed during tornado - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cook Co woman recalls siblings killed during tornado

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry, killed in Sunday's tornado. (Source: family) Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry, killed in Sunday's tornado. (Source: family)
Aerial view of Sunshine Acres. (Source: WALB) Aerial view of Sunshine Acres. (Source: WALB)
A ribbon rests on the door where Adrian worked just days ago. (Source: WALB) A ribbon rests on the door where Adrian worked just days ago. (Source: WALB)
Adrian's boss Jason Kelley (Source: WALB) Adrian's boss Jason Kelley (Source: WALB)
COOK CO., GA (WALB) -

It's a tragic loss many people can't even imagine, losing 2 loved ones to the horrific storms that tore through South Georgia Sunday.

It's an unimaginable loss that one Cook County family is coping with this week.

"They loved people and, you know, life,"  Holly Adkins said about her brother and sister.

Adkins is the sister of Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry.

The two were killed in Sunshine Acres mobile home park during the tornado Sunday.

Adkins said their deaths just don't seem real yet.

"It just still seems so unreal," said Adkins, "Like is this really a dream? Like am I going to wake up?"

It's Adkins worst nightmare, losing both of her siblings.

"It's hard, just hard. But I know God will see us through it," Adkins said tearfully.

Even though the loss is heartbreaking, Adrian and Lawansa are remembered by friends and family for the way they would light up a room.

"She had this big, beautiful smile. When you saw her she just smiled," Adkins said about her sister, Lawansa.

"Adrian was always happy, always smiling. A lot of them nicknamed him smiley," said Adrian's boss Jason Kelley.

A ribbon rests on the door where Adrian worked just days ago.

"We still catch ourselves saying, 'Go get Adrian.' Or 'Have Adrian come up here,'" Kelley said.

It's a loss that cannot be described using words, but the family said one thing is getting them through.

"If it wasn't for God, I don't know where we would be," explained Adkins.

7 people were killed during the tornado Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly