Cook Co woman recalls siblings killed during tornado

A ribbon rests on the door where Adrian worked just days ago. (Source: WALB)

It's a tragic loss many people can't even imagine, losing 2 loved ones to the horrific storms that tore through South Georgia Sunday.

It's an unimaginable loss that one Cook County family is coping with this week.

"They loved people and, you know, life," Holly Adkins said about her brother and sister.

Adkins is the sister of Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry.

The two were killed in Sunshine Acres mobile home park during the tornado Sunday.

Adkins said their deaths just don't seem real yet.

"It just still seems so unreal," said Adkins, "Like is this really a dream? Like am I going to wake up?"

It's Adkins worst nightmare, losing both of her siblings.

"It's hard, just hard. But I know God will see us through it," Adkins said tearfully.

Even though the loss is heartbreaking, Adrian and Lawansa are remembered by friends and family for the way they would light up a room.

"She had this big, beautiful smile. When you saw her she just smiled," Adkins said about her sister, Lawansa.

"Adrian was always happy, always smiling. A lot of them nicknamed him smiley," said Adrian's boss Jason Kelley.

"We still catch ourselves saying, 'Go get Adrian.' Or 'Have Adrian come up here,'" Kelley said.

It's a loss that cannot be described using words, but the family said one thing is getting them through.

"If it wasn't for God, I don't know where we would be," explained Adkins.

7 people were killed during the tornado Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.