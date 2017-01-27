Fitzgerald lottery murder trial ends in guilty verdict

The jury is deliberating in the murder trial of a Moultrie man. (Source: WALB)

Nathaniel Baker is on trial in Fitzgerald for the January 2016 murder of Craigory Burch, Jr. (Source: WALB)

A jury found Nathaniel Baker guilty of felony murder and 12 other counts. Baker was found NOT guilty on malice murder.

The jury deliberated Friday in the murder trial of a Moultrie man.

Nathaniel Baker was on trial in Fitzgerald for the January 2016 murder of Craigory Burch, Jr.

Burch was shot and killed shortly after winning nearly half a million dollars in the lottery.

Baker is one of seven people charged in connection to the crime.

Friday, Baker's defense attorney Tim Eidson stressed to the jury that Baker ran away before the killing happened.

Eidson said that if his client is guilty of anything, it's burglary.

"Just because these other guys committed a crime does not automatically mean that Nathaniel Baker is guilty of any crime," said Eidson.

