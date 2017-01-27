Updates from the EOC as the city transitions into storm recovery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Updates from the EOC as the city transitions into storm recovery

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
EMA Chief Ron Rowe
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Now that the search and rescue phase is complete, Rowe says they will move on to the recovery phase. 

Multiple shelters have been set up in Dougherty County, sheltering more than 100 people. 

If there are any needs that you feel are not being addressed, Rowe encourages you to reach out to the non-emergency number at the emergency operation center at 229-483-6226, 229-483-6227 or 229-483-6228.

