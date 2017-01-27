Verizon and AT&T announce overage protection to storm affected a - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Verizon and AT&T announce overage protection to storm affected areas

(Source: Verizon) (Source: Verizon)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Verizon Wireless and AT&T are both working to lessen the burden on customers affected by recent deadly tornadoes.

Both companies announced on Friday that they would take care of any charges from talk, text, and data over customers regular plans in nearly 100 storm-affected areas from January 23-29.

AT&T's offer covers people impacted in Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.

AT&T said that if charges appear on this month's bill, they will be credited in the one to follow.

Below is a list of qualifying Verizon zip codes, or you can visit the Verizon list HERE.

ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY
31624 Atkinson Axson
31642 Atkinson Pearson
31650 Atkinson Willacoochee
39870 Baker Newton
31622 Berrien Alapaha
31639 Berrien Nashville
31645 Berrien Ray City
31749 Berrien Enigma
31625 Brooks Barney
31629 Brooks Dixie
31638 Brooks Morven
31643 Brooks Quitman
31720 Brooks Barwick
39813 Calhoun Arlington
39846 Calhoun Edison
39862 Calhoun Leary
39866 Calhoun Morgan
39824 Clay Bluffton
39851 Clay Fort Gaines
31722 Colquitt Berlin
31744 Colquitt Doerun
31747 Colquitt Ellenton
31753 Colquitt Funston
31756 Colquitt Hartsfield
31768 Colquitt Moultrie
31771 Colquitt Norman Park
31776 Colquitt Moultrie
31788 Colquitt Moultrie
31620 Cook Adel
31627 Cook Cecil
31637 Cook Lenox
31647 Cook Sparks
31010 Crisp Cordele
31015 Crisp Cordele
31712 Crisp Arabi
31701 Dougherty Albany
31702 Dougherty Albany
31703 Dougherty Albany
31704 Dougherty Albany
31705 Dougherty Albany
31706 Dougherty Albany
31707 Dougherty Albany
31708 Dougherty Albany
31721 Dougherty Albany
31782 Dougherty Putney
31763 Lee Leesburg
31787 Lee Smithville
31601 Lowndes Valdosta
31602 Lowndes Valdosta
31603 Lowndes Valdosta
31604 Lowndes Valdosta
31605 Lowndes Valdosta
31606 Lowndes Valdosta
31632 Lowndes Hahira
31636 Lowndes Lake Park
31641 Lowndes Naylor
31698 Lowndes Valdosta
31699 Lowndes Moody A F B
31716 Mitchell Baconton
31730 Mitchell Camilla
31739 Mitchell Cotton
31779 Mitchell Pelham
31784 Mitchell Sale City
39836 Randolph Coleman
39840 Randolph Cuthbert
39886 Randolph Shellman
39826 Terrell Bronwood
39842 Terrell Dawson
39877 Terrell Parrott
39885 Terrell Sasser
31626 Thomas Boston
31738 Thomas Coolidge
31757 Thomas Thomasville
31758 Thomas Thomasville
31765 Thomas Meigs
31773 Thomas Ochlocknee
31778 Thomas Pavo
31792 Thomas Thomasville
31799 Thomas Thomasville
31727 Tift Brookfield
31733 Tift Chula
31775 Tift Omega
31793 Tift Tifton
31794 Tift Tifton
31795 Tift Ty Ty
31714 Turner Ashburn
31783 Turner Rebecca
31790 Turner Sycamore
31001 Wilcox Abbeville
31071 Wilcox Pineview
31072 Wilcox Pitts
31079 Wilcox Rochelle
31084 Wilcox Seville
31772 Worth Oakfield
31781 Worth Poulan
31789 Worth Sumner
31791 Worth Sylvester
31796 Worth Warwick
ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly