Verizon and AT&T announce overage protection to storm affected areas

Verizon Wireless and AT&T are both working to lessen the burden on customers affected by recent deadly tornadoes.

Both companies announced on Friday that they would take care of any charges from talk, text, and data over customers regular plans in nearly 100 storm-affected areas from January 23-29.

AT&T's offer covers people impacted in Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.

AT&T said that if charges appear on this month's bill, they will be credited in the one to follow.

Below is a list of qualifying Verizon zip codes, or you can visit the Verizon list HERE.

ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY 31624 Atkinson Axson 31642 Atkinson Pearson 31650 Atkinson Willacoochee 39870 Baker Newton 31622 Berrien Alapaha 31639 Berrien Nashville 31645 Berrien Ray City 31749 Berrien Enigma 31625 Brooks Barney 31629 Brooks Dixie 31638 Brooks Morven 31643 Brooks Quitman 31720 Brooks Barwick 39813 Calhoun Arlington 39846 Calhoun Edison 39862 Calhoun Leary 39866 Calhoun Morgan 39824 Clay Bluffton 39851 Clay Fort Gaines 31722 Colquitt Berlin 31744 Colquitt Doerun 31747 Colquitt Ellenton 31753 Colquitt Funston 31756 Colquitt Hartsfield 31768 Colquitt Moultrie 31771 Colquitt Norman Park 31776 Colquitt Moultrie 31788 Colquitt Moultrie 31620 Cook Adel 31627 Cook Cecil 31637 Cook Lenox 31647 Cook Sparks 31010 Crisp Cordele 31015 Crisp Cordele 31712 Crisp Arabi 31701 Dougherty Albany 31702 Dougherty Albany 31703 Dougherty Albany 31704 Dougherty Albany 31705 Dougherty Albany 31706 Dougherty Albany 31707 Dougherty Albany 31708 Dougherty Albany 31721 Dougherty Albany 31782 Dougherty Putney 31763 Lee Leesburg 31787 Lee Smithville 31601 Lowndes Valdosta 31602 Lowndes Valdosta 31603 Lowndes Valdosta 31604 Lowndes Valdosta 31605 Lowndes Valdosta 31606 Lowndes Valdosta 31632 Lowndes Hahira 31636 Lowndes Lake Park 31641 Lowndes Naylor 31698 Lowndes Valdosta 31699 Lowndes Moody A F B 31716 Mitchell Baconton 31730 Mitchell Camilla 31739 Mitchell Cotton 31779 Mitchell Pelham 31784 Mitchell Sale City 39836 Randolph Coleman 39840 Randolph Cuthbert 39886 Randolph Shellman 39826 Terrell Bronwood 39842 Terrell Dawson 39877 Terrell Parrott 39885 Terrell Sasser 31626 Thomas Boston 31738 Thomas Coolidge 31757 Thomas Thomasville 31758 Thomas Thomasville 31765 Thomas Meigs 31773 Thomas Ochlocknee 31778 Thomas Pavo 31792 Thomas Thomasville 31799 Thomas Thomasville 31727 Tift Brookfield 31733 Tift Chula 31775 Tift Omega 31793 Tift Tifton 31794 Tift Tifton 31795 Tift Ty Ty 31714 Turner Ashburn 31783 Turner Rebecca 31790 Turner Sycamore 31001 Wilcox Abbeville 31071 Wilcox Pineview 31072 Wilcox Pitts 31079 Wilcox Rochelle 31084 Wilcox Seville 31772 Worth Oakfield 31781 Worth Poulan 31789 Worth Sumner 31791 Worth Sylvester 31796 Worth Warwick ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY

