Verizon and AT&T announce overage protection to storm affected a - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Verizon and AT&T announce overage protection to storm affected areas

(Source: Verizon) (Source: Verizon)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Verizon Wireless and AT&T are both working to lessen the burden on customers affected by recent deadly tornadoes.

Both companies announced on Friday that they would take care of any charges from talk, text, and data over customers regular plans in nearly 100 storm-affected areas from January 23-29.

AT&T's offer covers people impacted in Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.

AT&T said that if charges appear on this month's bill, they will be credited in the one to follow.

Below is a list of qualifying Verizon zip codes, or you can visit the Verizon list HERE.

ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY
31624 Atkinson Axson
31642 Atkinson Pearson
31650 Atkinson Willacoochee
39870 Baker Newton
31622 Berrien Alapaha
31639 Berrien Nashville
31645 Berrien Ray City
31749 Berrien Enigma
31625 Brooks Barney
31629 Brooks Dixie
31638 Brooks Morven
31643 Brooks Quitman
31720 Brooks Barwick
39813 Calhoun Arlington
39846 Calhoun Edison
39862 Calhoun Leary
39866 Calhoun Morgan
39824 Clay Bluffton
39851 Clay Fort Gaines
31722 Colquitt Berlin
31744 Colquitt Doerun
31747 Colquitt Ellenton
31753 Colquitt Funston
31756 Colquitt Hartsfield
31768 Colquitt Moultrie
31771 Colquitt Norman Park
31776 Colquitt Moultrie
31788 Colquitt Moultrie
31620 Cook Adel
31627 Cook Cecil
31637 Cook Lenox
31647 Cook Sparks
31010 Crisp Cordele
31015 Crisp Cordele
31712 Crisp Arabi
31701 Dougherty Albany
31702 Dougherty Albany
31703 Dougherty Albany
31704 Dougherty Albany
31705 Dougherty Albany
31706 Dougherty Albany
31707 Dougherty Albany
31708 Dougherty Albany
31721 Dougherty Albany
31782 Dougherty Putney
31763 Lee Leesburg
31787 Lee Smithville
31601 Lowndes Valdosta
31602 Lowndes Valdosta
31603 Lowndes Valdosta
31604 Lowndes Valdosta
31605 Lowndes Valdosta
31606 Lowndes Valdosta
31632 Lowndes Hahira
31636 Lowndes Lake Park
31641 Lowndes Naylor
31698 Lowndes Valdosta
31699 Lowndes Moody A F B
31716 Mitchell Baconton
31730 Mitchell Camilla
31739 Mitchell Cotton
31779 Mitchell Pelham
31784 Mitchell Sale City
39836 Randolph Coleman
39840 Randolph Cuthbert
39886 Randolph Shellman
39826 Terrell Bronwood
39842 Terrell Dawson
39877 Terrell Parrott
39885 Terrell Sasser
31626 Thomas Boston
31738 Thomas Coolidge
31757 Thomas Thomasville
31758 Thomas Thomasville
31765 Thomas Meigs
31773 Thomas Ochlocknee
31778 Thomas Pavo
31792 Thomas Thomasville
31799 Thomas Thomasville
31727 Tift Brookfield
31733 Tift Chula
31775 Tift Omega
31793 Tift Tifton
31794 Tift Tifton
31795 Tift Ty Ty
31714 Turner Ashburn
31783 Turner Rebecca
31790 Turner Sycamore
31001 Wilcox Abbeville
31071 Wilcox Pineview
31072 Wilcox Pitts
31079 Wilcox Rochelle
31084 Wilcox Seville
31772 Worth Oakfield
31781 Worth Poulan
31789 Worth Sumner
31791 Worth Sylvester
31796 Worth Warwick
ZIP CODE COUNTY CITY

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ATC students get propane furnace

    ATC students get propane furnace

    Monday, May 1 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-05-01 22:55:06 GMT
    epresentatives from Modern Gas presented students and staff with a Lenox High Efficiency Gas Furnace this morning. (Source: WALB)epresentatives from Modern Gas presented students and staff with a Lenox High Efficiency Gas Furnace this morning. (Source: WALB)

    Students at Albany Technical College will now be able to learn to repair appliances operating with propane.  It's thanks to a donation from the Georgia Propane Gas Association. 

    More >>

    Students at Albany Technical College will now be able to learn to repair appliances operating with propane.  It's thanks to a donation from the Georgia Propane Gas Association. 

    More >>

  • Community remembers fallen soldier

    Community remembers fallen soldier

    Monday, May 1 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-01 22:50:45 GMT
    1st Lieutenant Weston C. Lee was killed in Iraq on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)1st Lieutenant Weston C. Lee was killed in Iraq on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

    South Georgians are honoring a fallen hero.  25-year old first Lieutenant Weston C. Lee was killed in Iraq on a mission fighting ISIS Saturday.  Flags are flying at half staff on a dreary Monday in Bluffton as people mourn the loss of the young man whose life was taken too soon.

    More >>

    South Georgians are honoring a fallen hero.  25-year old first Lieutenant Weston C. Lee was killed in Iraq on a mission fighting ISIS Saturday.  Flags are flying at half staff on a dreary Monday in Bluffton as people mourn the loss of the young man whose life was taken too soon.

    More >>

  • Dangerous Intersection: What's being done?

    Dangerous Intersection: What's being done?

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-04-28 15:56:51 GMT

    Thousands of drivers travel along Highway 300 every day because it's a major artery to I-75. But along Highway 300, there is one intersection that has drivers concerned and traffic officials scratching their heads. 

    More >>

    Thousands of drivers travel along Highway 300 every day because it's a major artery to I-75. But along Highway 300, there is one intersection that has drivers concerned and traffic officials scratching their heads. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly