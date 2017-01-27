Louisiana man relocates to Albany after floods, survives tornado

"It sounded like a freight train so I knew to run! It didn't seem like it took long, but inside it sounded like an eternity. You could hear these trees snapping like toothpicks," he said. (Source: WALB)

The last six months of Jeff Nolan's life have been trying but he's still smiling.

"I think I'm going to write a book about all I've been through," he said.

It'd be a good read.

Last August, Nolan lived in Denham Springs, Louisiana when historic flooding ravaged the area.

He and his dog Buddy escaped, but not before Nolan wondered if he'd make it out alive.

"I was in the water up to my chin, carrying my dog over my head with one hand, and trying to keep my phone dry. You know, at that time, I was thinking, oh God, this is the worst time ever." he said.

He moved to Albany into a home off Sylvester Road.

On Sunday, another disaster made it's way to Nolan's doorstep.

"It sounded like a freight train so I knew to run! It didn't seem like it took long, but inside it sounded like an eternity. You could hear these trees snapping like toothpicks," he said.

Even after a flood and a tornado, Nolan doesn't feel any black cloud following him.

"They say the third time's a charm, so I'm waiting. Maybe it'll be the Powerball, you don't know," he joked.

He's lost a lot recently, but he's staying upbeat, and moving forward (hopefully) disaster free.

"I'm ok personally. I'm alright, and we're just going to move onto another adventure in Jeff Nolan's life," he said.

Nolan still owns a business in Louisiana.

He's been looking to expand and open one here in Albany.

But right now, he's just happy that he and his dog made it through another tragedy.

