Louisiana man relocates to Albany after floods, survives tornado - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Louisiana man relocates to Albany after floods, survives tornado

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
The last six months of Jeff Nolan's life have been trying but he's still smiling. (Source: WALB) The last six months of Jeff Nolan's life have been trying but he's still smiling. (Source: WALB)
Last August, Nolan lived in Denham Springs, Louisiana when historic flooding ravaged the area. (Source: File video) Last August, Nolan lived in Denham Springs, Louisiana when historic flooding ravaged the area. (Source: File video)
"It sounded like a freight train so I knew to run! It didn't seem like it took long, but inside it sounded like an eternity. You could hear these trees snapping like toothpicks," he said. (Source: WALB) "It sounded like a freight train so I knew to run! It didn't seem like it took long, but inside it sounded like an eternity. You could hear these trees snapping like toothpicks," he said. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The last six months of Jeff Nolan's life have been trying but he's still smiling.

"I think I'm going to write a book about all I've been through," he said.

It'd be a good read.

Last August, Nolan lived in Denham Springs, Louisiana when historic flooding ravaged the area.

He and his dog Buddy escaped, but not before Nolan wondered if he'd make it out alive.

"I was in the water up to my chin, carrying my dog over my head with one hand, and trying to keep my phone dry. You know, at that time, I was thinking, oh God, this is the worst time ever." he said.

He moved to Albany into a home off Sylvester Road.

On Sunday, another disaster made it's way to Nolan's doorstep.

"It sounded like a freight train so I knew to run! It didn't seem like it took long, but inside it sounded like an eternity. You could hear these trees snapping like toothpicks," he said.

Even after a flood and a tornado, Nolan doesn't feel any black cloud following him.

"They say the third time's a charm, so I'm waiting. Maybe it'll be the Powerball, you don't know," he joked.

He's lost a lot recently, but he's staying upbeat, and moving forward (hopefully) disaster free.

"I'm ok personally. I'm alright, and we're just going to move onto another adventure in Jeff Nolan's life," he said.

Nolan still owns a business in Louisiana.

He's been looking to expand and open one here in Albany.

But right now, he's just happy that he and his dog made it through another tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 2.13"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 15.17"; -/+ Year to Date -2.50".

    More >>

  • Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:15:18 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo)(Source: Family Photo)

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

    A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

    More >>

  • Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:13:56 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>

    The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend. Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly