Pet displaced by storms? Here's what to do

If you lost your pet during the storm, contact the Albany Humane Society. (Source: WALB)

If you have lost a pet due to this past weekend's storms, the Albany Humane Society wants you to know they are working to get you back in touch with your furry friend.

Since last weekend, the Albany Humane Society has brought in at least 15 displaced animals.

If you're looking for your pet, call the Humane Society at (229) 888-7387, to see if they've picked up your dog or cat.

Animal Control is having trouble accessing the hardest hit areas right now, so they believe there could be more displaced animals out there.

"Animals are just all over the place and they're scared too," said Albany Humane Society Board President Dianne Barlow. "It's just hard to get to them, so we're hoping that they're okay. Some people have been putting out food in different places so that they will be fed."

The Humane Society said they've received tons of donated cat and dog food, as well as kitty litter.

If you're in need of these items, you can stop by the Humane Society on Oakridge.

Also, if you find an animal that you believe is displaced, call Animal Control immediately at (229) 431-2132.

