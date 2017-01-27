Pet displaced by storms? Here's what to do

A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.More >>
Folks in South Georgia can now sign up for the Color Wish Run in Moultrie. This year the run is partnering with the Breathe for Bonnie Campaign. Bonnie Griner is a local woman with Cystic Fibrosis in need of a double lung transplant. Proceeds from the event will go to the Children's Organ Transplant Association.More >>
An Albany woman is celebrating a milestone birthday. Azzie Williams is turning 100 years old. Mount Hebron Baptist Church and William's family helped her celebrate this morning. William's 82 year old son made the trip from California for her special day. "I'm excited and all, and happy," said Azzie. "100 years old, but everything is perspective. She's only 18 years older than I am," said Easle Williams. Church members got Williams balloons, cake, and ev...More >>
Thomasville Police say they have received several reports of car break ins this weekend. One of them was reported downtown during Rose Show. More than 25,000 people came to Thomasville over the weekend for the 96th Annual Rose Show.More >>
Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Thomasville Saturday afternoon for the 15th annual show and shine car show. This was part of the 96th annual rose show in downtown Thomasville.More >>
