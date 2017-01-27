Quitman Co. students bring water to Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Quitman Co. students bring water to Albany

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If there's one thing we've taken away from these devastating storms and tornadoes, it's that South Georgia has truly come together to help their neighbors in need.

We were there as Quitman County High School seniors unloaded a school bus filled with water bottles, and dropped them off at Albany Middle School's gym.

Each student helped to bring in 200 cases of water.

Quitman County Superintendent Victoria L. Harris says this is part of a student community service project, one she says the kids were excited to be a part of.

"It makes me feel good that the students understand the magnitude of this.  And they want to give back, they want to be a part of," said Harris.

"To see this outpouring of love, you just can't say thank you enough. And to see their children coming, not just adults coming from a long way over, an hour drive, but to see kids getting up early bringing water, upon water, upon water, upon water, it just brings tears to your eyes."

Albany Middle is one of two distribution centers where Dougherty County students and their families can get items they need.

The ESP office is also open as a distribution center.

